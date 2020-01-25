Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,897,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 631,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 425.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 493,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,158,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,462,000 after buying an additional 277,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 52.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 539,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 185,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

