Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

NMR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.43. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 5.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

