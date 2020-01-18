Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on NMR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 30.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NMR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,442. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

