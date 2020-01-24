Nomura Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $111.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Nomura from $108.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

COF traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $103.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,612. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

