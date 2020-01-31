Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomura from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NMR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 116,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 30.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

