Nomura Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $70.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $33.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACMR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $792.36 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of -0.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

