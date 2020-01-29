Nomura Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.27. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Growth Interface Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

