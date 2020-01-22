Nomura Reaffirms Hold Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Nomura in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

Shares of RF opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 538,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 449,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3,639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

