Nomura Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, New Street Research restated a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $58.29. 13,923,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,773,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?