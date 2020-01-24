Nomura Reiterates Reduce Rating for Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian (NYSE:QD)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by Nomura in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CICC Research lowered Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Qudian in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

QD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Qudian has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $993.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qudian will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qudian by 609.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,822 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Qudian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,924,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at $24,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Qudian by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,865,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after buying an additional 317,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 59.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 645,999 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

