Nomura Trims Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price to $28.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective lowered by Nomura from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

NYSE JNPR opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 20,685.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,775 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $14,399,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,084,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 246,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

