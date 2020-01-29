Nomura Trims Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price to $34.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Nomura from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s current price.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

