Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 44,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 1,767.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 107,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 21.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.09. 349,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,680. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

