Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDLS. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of NDLS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 493,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $307.31 million, a PE ratio of 348.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Co by 56.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 739,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Noodles & Co by 3,918.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 362,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Noodles & Co by 71.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 306,102 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Noodles & Co by 1,767.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 107,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

