Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) vs. Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Noodles & Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Chanticleer shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Noodles & Co shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Chanticleer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Noodles & Co has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanticleer has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Co and Chanticleer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Co 0.62% 11.38% 1.70% Chanticleer -27.61% -115.43% -19.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noodles & Co and Chanticleer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Co $457.84 million 0.68 -$8.44 million $0.02 351.50 Chanticleer $40.61 million 0.16 -$6.85 million ($1.45) -0.45

Chanticleer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noodles & Co. Chanticleer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noodles & Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Noodles & Co and Chanticleer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Co 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chanticleer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Noodles & Co currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.58%. Chanticleer has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 438.46%. Given Chanticleer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chanticleer is more favorable than Noodles & Co.

Summary

Noodles & Co beats Chanticleer on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Chanticleer

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc.