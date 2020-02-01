Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.59. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 53,746 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99.

About Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

