Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Norbord stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 157,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,800. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norbord has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.09 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norbord will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,457,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Norbord by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Norbord by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 888,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norbord by 88.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 220,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Norbord by 84.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 170,632 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.