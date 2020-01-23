Nord/LB Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €64.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.61 ($94.90).

FRA BAYN opened at €74.68 ($86.84) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.72. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

