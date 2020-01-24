Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €47.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAI. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.50 ($59.88).

Daimler stock opened at €44.43 ($51.66) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 1-year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1-year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.78.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

