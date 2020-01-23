Nord/LB Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €14.40 Price Target

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €13.10 ($15.23) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. K&S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.96 ($15.07).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €9.27 ($10.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24. K&S has a twelve month low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a twelve month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.81.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

