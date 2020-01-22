Nord/LB Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €171.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €189.39 ($220.22).

Shares of LIN opened at €191.60 ($222.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €188.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €179.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. Linde has a 52-week low of €136.65 ($158.90) and a 52-week high of €193.15 ($224.59).

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

