Nord/LB Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €21.60 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €21.60 ($25.12) price target by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.51 ($26.17).

TEG opened at €23.74 ($27.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.51 and its 200-day moving average is €21.57. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a one year high of €23.46 ($27.28).

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

