Nord/LB Upgrades RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Buy

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nord/LB from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

RNLSY opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. RENAULT S A/ADR has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.42.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

