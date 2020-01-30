Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.98. The company had a trading volume of 212,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nordson has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,617,718.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 15,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,659,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings