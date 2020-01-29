Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut Nordson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Nordson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.50.

NDSN stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.60. 3,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,711. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. Nordson has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 15,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,659,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Nordson by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $11,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

