Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.85

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.85 and last traded at $175.82, with a volume of 38482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Oppenheimer cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.95 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Nordson by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

