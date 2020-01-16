Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $205.51. The company had a trading volume of 715,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,186. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

