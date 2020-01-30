Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to Issue $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.64. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $165.97 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

