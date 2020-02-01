Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra reissued a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $166.33 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after purchasing an additional 306,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,585,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

