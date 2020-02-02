Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

NYSE NSC opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $166.33 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

