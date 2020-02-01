Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $210.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSC. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of NSC opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $166.33 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

