Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $230.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $197.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSC. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $166.33 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 128,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

