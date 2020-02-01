Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra reissued a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.00.

NYSE NSC traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day moving average of $187.70. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $166.33 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

