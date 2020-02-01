Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Receives Buy Rating from Argus

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Argus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

NYSE:NSC opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $166.33 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

