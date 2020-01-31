Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $219.88 and last traded at $219.06, with a volume of 89450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.76.

The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

