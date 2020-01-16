Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $202.89 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

