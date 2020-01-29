Norman Michael Greenberg Sells 5,000 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $92,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atreca by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

