Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Trading 9.4% Higher

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT) shares traded up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 177,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 244,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.72.

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

