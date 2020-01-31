North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$14.60 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.79 and a 52 week high of C$18.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.05.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$166.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

