North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR) Shares Up 11.1%

North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR)’s share price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 14,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 34,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

North Arrow Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?