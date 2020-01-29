North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.83

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.83 and traded as low as $27.83. North West shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 67,719 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.08.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.79.

North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$519.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that North West Company Inc will post 1.7700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

