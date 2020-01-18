Northcoast Research Comments on Casey’s General Stores Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.90.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CASY. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $168.82 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

