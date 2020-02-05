Northcoast Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BGG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.51. 2,497,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,318. Briggs & Stratton has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 20.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection