Northcoast Research Weighs in on Fastenal’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

