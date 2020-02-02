Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Northeast Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14. Northeast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bancorp during the third quarter worth $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

