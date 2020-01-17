Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. Northeast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

