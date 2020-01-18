Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.90

Northern Bear Plc (LON:NTBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.90 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 58475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.65.

About Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities segments.

