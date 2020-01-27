Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Imperial Capital raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NOG stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

