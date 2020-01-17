Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,797 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,912 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

