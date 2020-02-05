Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NESRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Northern Star Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NESRF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. 6,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

